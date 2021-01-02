6 years later, Alabama and Ohio State go at it again SUN

ARLINGTON, Texas — When Ohio State upset Alabama in the semifinals of the first College Football Playoff on the way to the Buckeyes’ last national title, it seemed like the start of budding postseason rivalry between the two traditional powers.

Instead, Clemson became the Crimson Tide’s nemesis and the biggest challenger to Nick Saban’s Alabama dynasty over the next five years.

Six years later, Ohio State and Alabama meet again, the Tide still rolling and the Buckeyes again looking for an upset.

After the SEC champion Crimson Tide rolled past Notre Dame 31-14 in a Rose Bowl played deep in the heart of Texas, the No. 3 Buckeyes of the Big Ten beat Clemson 49-28 in the other CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on Friday night behind Justin Fields’ six touchdown passes.

How Fields is feeling will be the main story line heading into the title game. He took a hard short to the side in the second quarter against Clemson, but managed to play through the pain.

“He couldn’t do everything, but what a gutsy performance, what a tough and special young man Justin Fields is,” said Ohio State coach Ryan Day, in his second season after taking over from Urban Meyer.