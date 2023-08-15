The tone in Luke Fickell’s voice was one of relief, but with a bit of hesitation stapled to it.

His University of Wisconsin football team mostly has been healthy through about half of training camp, a fact Fickell dares not take for granted.

“That’s a sign that these guys have worked,” Fickell said. “Coach Brady (Collins, UW’s strength and conditioning director) and those guys over the summer and through all the winter (worked) to be able to withstand some of this.”

A few dings occurred during open practices this month that caught reporters’ eyes, such as senior running back Chez Mellusi not participating in full in at least five practices after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit Aug. 5, or receiver Will Pauling leaving practice Thursday after taking a hit to his right leg. Pauling was seen with ice on his knee after practice, and Fickell said he believed Pauling would be able to ramp up activities as preseason work continues.

Fickell and his coordinators have preached depth since spring practices, and they see tremendous value in having a rotation of players ready to play at every position they can. But there are still a few spots on the roster at which an injury could more significantly hurt the Badgers’ chances at a successful season.

This isn’t a ranking of the Badgers’ best players — there won’t be any receivers on this list because despite how talented those players are, UW has at least six the coaching staff are ready to interchange. Here’s a look at six players the Badgers can’t afford to lose this fall.

1. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai

It’s always the quarterback, right? Well, in Mordecai’s case, it’s true in large part because none of the other quarterbacks on UW’s roster has played in a game of any magnitude. Mordecai has three redshirt freshmen backing up him — Braedyn Locke, Nick Evers and Myles Burkett — and none has appeared in a college game that wasn’t already in hand. UW would prefer to find out what its young quarterbacks have next season, not this fall.

The offensive line should help keep Mordecai upright and available, as it’s one of the deeper and most experienced units on the roster. But Mordecai has to help his cause by being smart with the hits he takes when he runs. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo said this spring he’s not expecting Mordecai to be a primary rushing option, but QB draws and read-option plays are facets that help keep a defense in check.

Mordecai only has missed time with an injury once in his career. He suffered a concussion last season against Cincinnati and was held out the following week against Tulsa.

2. Safety Hunter Wohler

Wohler’s role on UW’s defense is hard to define because it’s so varied. He’ll play safety to the boundary and field sides when coordinator Mike Tressel deploys base and nickel defenses. Wohler’s role as the dollar player in that dollar defense — a position that requires him to line up at a variety of spots and generally cause confusion — is what makes him so indispensable.

Preston Zachman, a redshirt sophomore, has been Wohler’s understudy in the dollar role, and while Zachman has had a strong training camp with several interceptions, there’s no one else on the roster who replicates Wohler’s instincts and ability to play near the line of scrimmage.

Wohler missed two months last season after breaking a bone in his left ankle in the season opener. He was productive when he returned, but his performance in training camp and the manner he’s being used point to a special season for the Muskego native.

3. Cornerback Jason Maitre

UW staffers worked hard to add experience to the cornerback group through the transfer portal, and Jason Maitre has provided that and much more since arriving from Boston College. Maitre has been the top nickelback since practices began this spring, and he’s been a good test for UW’s active and talented slot receivers.

The Badgers don’t have a clear No. 2 behind Maitre at nickel, though walk-on safety Owen Arnett has progressed nicely in the role with more chances to develop this fall. College football coaches are putting their best receivers in the slot more often than in years past, and the importance of a nickel corner never has been higher.

Maitre has a track record of staying healthy, not missing any time since late in the 2021 season when a shoulder surgery forced him to sit out three games.

4. Running back Braelon Allen

Allen isn’t higher on this list only because Mellusi can pick up a good chunk of production if Allen were to miss time. But make no mistake: there’s a gap between Allen and Mellusi, then Mellusi and the rest of UW’s tailbacks.

Fickell spoke at Big Ten football media days about an ideal workload for Allen being an average of 18 carries and 140 yards. That amounts to 216 carries and 1,680 yards over a 12-game season. The carries would be about what he’s averaged over his two years at UW (208), while the yards would be a career best.

Those benchmarks are an idea of how to best provide Allen with the touches he needs to impact the game while also keeping him healthy. He was hampered by injuries but played through them to close out the 2021 season, and he missed the matchup against Minnesota to close the regular season last year due to shoulder and leg issues.

5. Offensive tackle Jack Nelson

UW’s offensive line might have too many good options to play at guard and may open the season with some kind of rotation at a few spots to compensate for the increased tempo of Longo’s offense.

One player who won’t be leaving the field if he can help it is junior left tackle Jack Nelson. He’s been the Badgers’ best lineman during training camp, building off a solid spring as he made the transition to a third line coach and offensive system in as many seasons. Nelson’s value as the blind-side protector of Mordecai is hard to quantify, but it’s compounded by the gap between him and the next tackle in, whether that’s Nolan Rucci or Trey Wedig.

Nelson’s quickness and footwork have helped him become one of the better pass-blocking tackles in the nation, and UW won’t want to miss him for too many snaps. He’s battled to stay on the field throughout his career, save for missing a game at Ohio State last season due to illness.

6. Cornerback Alexander Smith

Smith was poised to be higher on this list until seeing how cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean adjusted after making the leap from Division II Grand Valley State. There’s still a drop-off if Smith has to miss action, but not quite as big as the Badgers were looking at before Fourqurean transferred in this summer.

The boundary cornerback spot, the one Smith is poised to start at, has been a star role in Tressel and Fickell’s defense. That player frequently is asked to play in man coverage, and if he can handle it, not given safety help. That formula can lead to increased chances for interceptions as quarterbacks are more liable to take a chance against one-on-one coverage.

Smith knows his technique well and he’s set to have a strong season if he can avoid the few moments he got caught with his eyes in the backfield last season. He missed six games last season due to a hamstring injury but has avoided any lingering effects from it this year.