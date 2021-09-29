6 Bedroom Home in Somers - $749,900

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING Lake Michigan views throughout this 6 BDR, 4.5 BA home settled on 2.5 acres! Spacious kitchen w/abundant of cabinets, large breakfast island, adjoining dining area opens to LR w/fireplace. Office/library w/2nd fireplace, 2 BDRs on main & full BA w/jacuzzi tub. Large upper FR w/wet bar & balcony. Master suite w/oversized windows & balcony to enjoy those breathtaking lake views, his/hers walk in closets & laundry room. Master BA w/double vanities & rain shower. Finished loft/6th BDR. Basement w/private entrance, Rec Room w/full BA & tons of storage. Great outdoor space for entertaining with 2 decks & patio w/fire pit. 3 car garage & shed. Private drive/ramp to waters edge/beach. Shoreline protection & New Roof in 2019. Low Somers taxes. Lake life living at its best!