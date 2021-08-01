 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Racine - $899,900

RARE OPPORTUNITY to own one of the nicest Georgian revival homes in Racine County! Charles K. Carpenter residence is available! OUTSTANDING views of Lake Michigan from every room in the house! 5+ BRs, 4.5 BAs, 3rd floor Ballroom to die for! Leaded glass doors, restored original HWFs, amazing entryway, chef's kitchen...too many updates and amenities to list! Literally must see to believe! The pictures truly don't do this home justice...MUST see to feel and experience the amazing quality and ambiance of this home!

