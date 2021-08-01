6 Bedroom Home in Racine - $649,500

This stunning and iconic Georgian colonial is steps from Lake Michigan and is located in Racine's historic district. Meticulously maintained and architecturally rich home has 6+ BD and 3.5 BA. Work from home while enjoying one of the Great Lakes. 1st floor master suite has separate but attached living quarters and AGA kitchenette. 2nd floor has master with en suite bath, 4 additional bedrooms, 2 bonus rooms and lake-side den with screened-in porch. Breathtaking views! Impressive chef's kitchen with farmer's sink, copper chilling sink, 3-tiered steamer sink, 2 AGA refrigeration drawers, Bosch dishwasher, Fisher Paykel dishwasher drawer, Boos butcher block countertops, built-in Dacor coffee/maker, AGA gas stove & Subzero refrigerator. See documents for much more details and seller upgrades