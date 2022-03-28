6 Bedroom Home in Racine - $575,000

Looking for a pristine, solid and spacious home with a warm modern feel that has views and access to Lake Michigan, Well let's make a deal. This 6 bedroom 4 bath Home is ready for you. The beautiful fireplace welcomes you with open arms and then own to the large formal dining room and the gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, a pantry and first floor laundry. The garage has a second story heated bonus room that is currently used as a family room with it's own views of the lake. 1st floor office right down to the colorful basement where you or the children can let their imagination run wild and will give hours of fun. The master bedroom is a sanctuary of its own with plantation shutters, a balcony for the sunrise over the lake and a large walk in closet and a space to lounge