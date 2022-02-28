6 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $469,900

Large open concept home. Features vaulted ceiling in Livingroom Tray ceiling in Master Bedroom. 3 bedrooms on main level, 3 bedrooms in lower level each with an egress window. Large living room with gas fireplace and large windows for an abundance of natural light. 3 car attached garage, fenced back yard with a kidney shaped poured patio. This home has all the room you could want and more. Located in desirable Pleasant Prairie right across from Meadowlands Subdivision. Convenient to the Illinois border, the Interstate, Lake Andrea, Rex plex and more.