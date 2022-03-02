This 5000+ sf brick manor has been exquisitely renovated without disturbing its original 1931 quality & charm. Need versatility? This is it. The second floor includes a self-contained suite with living room, bedroom, full kitchen, and bath for in-laws or guests. Five add'l bedrooms each has its own walk-in closet. For entertaining, the huge remodeled kitchen, spacious fireplaced living room, and generous dining room will work nicely. For relaxing, you'll appreciate the family/game room. For meetings and conferences, utilize the black walnut library & den on the 1st floor as well as the theatre & fireplaced studio in the additional square footage downstairs. Located on a private wooded 2.5 ac parcel with 3-car garage, add'l 1.5 car garage, & private courtyard. 20 mins from Mitchell Field.
6 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $699,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"I'm pretty ticked about it," said the property owner, who was fined $124. "Everybody else has got their noses sticking in ... They're bothering me, by nosing in."
He was found "suffering from multiple gunshot wounds" in the middle of the street on the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue, the Racine Police Department confirmed Monday morning.
The owners of a 112-acre farm in western Racine County have sold the property to a developer who hopes to showcase the natural beauty of the Village of Rochester in a new residential development for 38 homes.
A life full of love, and a courageous walk across the stage
Union Grove plans to introduce the region's newest outdoor beer garden this summer, and officials have found their vendor in the company that operates the popular and successful Franksville Craft Beer Garden in nearby Caledonia.
Same pancakes. Same sausage. Different weekend. Different location.
Gableman last week called for several officials, including Racine Mayor Cory Mason, to be jailed for refusing to sit for behind-closed-doors interviews they were subpoenaed for.
A Racine teenager has been accused of firing a gun at a man, who told him to stop cutting through his backyard, and later stealing a car.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly choked and threw a woman into a wall, assaulting her multiple times.
Volunteers with the American Red Cross report they are assisting displaced. residents