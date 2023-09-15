Let the adventure begin!!! Beautiful 8-acre Hobby farm in a very desirable area. Spacious 5 bedroom 2.5 bath cape cod with newer appliances, fixtures and oak cabinetry. Breathtaking family room with vaulted ceiling overlooks the front pasture. Partially finished lower level complete with rec area, office and grooming station. 60x80 stable with tack room, training area and 8 divided concrete floor stalls. Back yard, just over the creek, is filled with fruit trees, trails for toys and a quarter mile track. Bring your furry friends and enjoy watching their best life. Don't wait, call today for a private tour.
5 Bedroom Home in Yorkville - $699,900
