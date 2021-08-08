5 Bedroom Home in Yorkville - $349,900

CALLING ALL DEVOLPERS! This 10 acre parcel is perfectly situated for development as it abuts the eastern border of the Village of Union Grove. Here's great opportunity for your next subdivision! OR the single family home has abundant room for small or large families with 4-5 bedrooms, living room, family room and den. Has full bath on main floor and second full bath on upper floor. Easy care brick and aluminum exterior. Updated windows. The huge garage is insulated and big enough for toys, crafts or anything else! Horses/animals are allowed per Village of Yorkville. A rare find with so many possibilities! Property is being sold to settle an estate, being sold as is .