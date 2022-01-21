5 Bedroom Home in Yorkville - $3,585,000

Escape from the demands of life with this stunning, serene 93 acre lake front estate! You will love the luxurious upgrades and incredible construction of this custom built 5 bed/5.5 bath 2 story retreat. A hand built curved oak staircase welcomes you into the open concept main level with spacious gourmet kitchen, formal dining room and gorgeous great room with spectacular two sided stone fireplace. Upstairs you will enjoy a dreamy primary, fireplace, two walk in closets and private deck overlooking the pool and lake. The En Suite features a steam shower and jetted tub. 4 roomy bedrooms and 2 full baths. Lower level with comfortable rec room, wet bar, work room and direct access to garage. 32 acre stocked lake, in ground pool, 2 heated outbuildings. Everything you have been searching for!