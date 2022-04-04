5 Bedroom Home in Wind Point - $999,900

Perched on a secluded almost 2 acre private paradise sits a 1-of-a kind custom built masterpiece. Distinguished by its clean contemporary aesthetic it encompasses expansive rooms often w/ glass walls which offer sweeping views of the beautifully landscaped grounds & pond. Soaring ceilings,HWD floors,multiple fireplaces,surrounded by architectural details which must be seen to appreciate, are just the beginning.Each of the bedrooms,all generous in size have en-suite baths & WI closets.Owners suite provides living room sized sitting area, his & hers baths & closets along w/ stunning views.The public spaces LR,DR,FR,Inglenook rm,Billiard room/ library are bright,gracious & beyond compare. Unlike many contemporary homes with walls of windows the home provides plentiful wall space for art.