Quality built brick two story in the Shores. The Wind Point lighthouse and Shoop Golf Course are just up the street! Private Lake Michigan beach for Shores residents. This spectacular home offers wood floors, French doors, crown molding, vaulted ceilings, 3 fireplaces, and a private .69 lot w/ mature landscaping and a courtyard patio. Gorgeous newer kitchen w/island, 6 burner range, refrigerator, quartz counters, a beverage center w/wine cooler, 4 sinks and 2 dishwashers. Great floor plan w/living room, family room, dining room, 1st floor office, sun room, and 1st floor laundry room. 1st floor bedroom w/private entrance could be in-law suite. Finished basement w/rec room, full bath, dance/exercise studio. Stairs from garage to basement. Walk to The Prairie School.
5 Bedroom Home in Wind Point - $858,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly shot at multiple homes and cars, one of which had four children in it at the time.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sold both cocaine and heroin and robbed a buyer after a failed drug deal.
RACINE — Two people are facing charges after allegedly being found with cocaine, marijuana and MDMA in their car.
RACINE — Patrick Prabhu, co-owner of Travelodge by Wyndham Water’s Edge Hotel, has his eyes set on making his hotel the No. 1 destination spot…
Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the city's public health administrator, is following updated guidance from the CDC to start wearing masks again in indoor areas of substantial or high transmission of COVID-19.
An idea that began as a Facebook discussion topic — allowing ATVs and golf carts on the streets in Union Grove — has caught the attention of village officials, who are considering passing an ordinance to make it happen.
RACINE — Beginning Sept. 1, Racine Unified School District students will be back in the classroom full time, with a masks-optional and a virtu…
CALEDONIA — As Wednesday’s scheduled public information meeting about the possibility of a youth detention facility in Caledonia approaches, l…
RACINE — There is an estimated $60,000 in damage, but no injuries, after a residential fire on Yout Street on Saturday morning, the Racine Fir…
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly pointed a gun at a man and his kids.