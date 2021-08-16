 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Wind Point - $820,000

5 Bedroom Home in Wind Point - $820,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Wind Point - $820,000

Quality built brick two story in the Shores. The Wind Point lighthouse and Shoop Golf Course are just up the street! Private Lake Michigan beach for Shores residents. This spectacular home offers wood floors, French doors, crown molding, vaulted ceilings, 3 fireplaces, and a private .69 lot w/ mature landscaping and a courtyard patio. Gorgeous newer kitchen w/island, 6 burner range, refrigerator, quartz counters, a beverage center w/wine cooler, 4 sinks and 2 dishwashers. Great floor plan w/living room, family room, dining room, 1st floor office, sun room, and 1st floor laundry room. 1st floor bedroom w/private entrance could be in-law suite. Finished basement w/rec room, full bath, dance/exercise studio. Stairs from garage to basement. Walk to The Prairie School.

