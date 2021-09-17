5 Bedroom Home in Wind Point - $505,000

A fantastic opportunity to own this beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 bath home in The Shores (with access to ~100ft. of Lake Michigan frontage), located in highly sought-after Wind Point! Featuring a spacious eat-in kitchen with quality cabinets, Corian countertops; SSappliances., island, & built-in desk. Family room w/ fireplace, living room & separate, formal dining room. Bedroom on main floor with private entrance/exterior access - great for a home office also! Spacious 3 bedrooms upstairs, including a master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets & an ensuite bath with a jetted tub & separate shower. Finished basement also features a bedroom & a full bath. Enjoy the picturesque lot & the large stamped concrete patio. Rare 4 car garage, too!