5 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $249,900

Stunning 5 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Union Grove. Hard wood floors throughout with plenty of updates. This house is spacious and filled with character, charm and high ceilings. Huge closets and formal dinning room will make this a must see home. Walking distance to schools, parks, dog park and restaurants. Did I mention its on a double lot?!?!

