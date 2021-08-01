5 Bedroom Home in South Milwaukee - $185,000

Need a lot of space? Looking to have a craft room and a home office? This 5 bedroom home is perfect for you. Surrounded by many parks close to the lake, South Milwaukee is a great neighborhood! Schools are walking distance if you like. Bike trails and convenient shopping. Double lot. Mature trees and 3 additional parking spaces, next to detached garage. House was once a duplex, if your needing to make a seperate living space for your family. A lot of value Here, Come take a look!