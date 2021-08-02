You have to see this property to appreciate all it has to offer. A perfect blend of seclusion and accessibility, with over 11 acres close to I94, mature trees obscure the property from the road. The custom home features a possible in law suite, finished basement with fireplace, geo thermal cooling, all overlooking your private pond. There are also 3 out-buildings with over 12,000 sq ft so plenty of room for your toys or small business. Zoned agricultural and most recently used as an organic market garden. Many saleable ornamental trees remain. Bring your creativity because there's endless possibilities, bed & breakfast, airbnb, hobby farm, nursery, or continue to lease the outbuildings for extra income! Unique one of a kind homes like this don't come on the market often, don't miss out!
5 Bedroom Home in Somers - $995,000
