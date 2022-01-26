You have to see this property to appreciate all it has to offer. A perfect blend of seclusion and accessibility, with over 11 acres close to I94, mature trees obscure the property from the road. The custom home features a possible in law suite, finished basement with fireplace, geo thermal cooling, all overlooking your private pond. There are also 3 out-buildings with over 12,000 sq ft so plenty of room for your toys or small business. Zoned agricultural and most recently used as an organic market garden. Many saleable ornamental trees remain. Bring your creativity because there's endless possibilities, bed & breakfast, airbnb, hobby farm, nursery, or continue to lease the outbuildings for extra income! Unique one of a kind homes like this don't come on the market often, don't miss out!
5 Bedroom Home in Somers - $895,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
After 2 years of investigation, Racine Police report arresting man with 5¼ pounds of cocaine and fentanyl
A 40-year-old Racine man has been accused of distributing a large amount of cocaine and heroin in southeast Wisconsin and Chicago.
After seeing Burger King workers touching food without gloves on, customer allegedly pointed gun at employee
A Milwaukee man was allegedly so enraged upon seeing Burger King workers in Racine County touching food without gloves on that he demanded a refund and, even after receiving the refund, pointed a gun at a drive-thru worker.
RACINE — A Racine couple has been accused of abusing their children, allegedly assaulting them with a backscratcher until they bled.
SOMERS — A Racine woman has died from injuries received after being ejected from a car involved in a high-speed crash early Friday on Sheridan Road (Highway 32).
Kenosha man allegedly broke into Racine home, claimed to be a cop, started screaming, then was shot by resident
A Kenosha man allegedly broke into a Racine home and claimed to be a police officer before being shot and later arrested.
New owner, new flavors, new record holders, new dough, same Chubbie's. "We're a staple here in Racine," said Marwan "Mike" Otallah, the new owner of Chubbie's Pizzeria & Sandwich Shoppe.
Watch now: 'Should never have taken his life' | Man convicted for killing Earl Caldwell doesn't ask for leniency
At his sentencing hearing Friday, Khalil Buckley said "I'm not asking for leniency." Buckley was convicted at trial in November 2021 of first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Caldwell in the back of the head as he tried to run away.
Hair stylists in Racine County are lining up this weekend for a special "cut-a-thon" to raise money for a colleague who has been forced to step away from her business after losing her fiance to COVID-19.
A local man was arrested in his home early Sunday morning following the Green Bay Packers' Saturday night playoff loss after he allegedly fired a gun at another person he had watched the game with.
Racine man was allegedly driving drunk, crashed into light pole, then found lying in the snow in Caledonia
A 51-year-old Racine man who was allegedly driving drunk crashed into a light pole in Caledonia before being found lying in the snow next to his car.