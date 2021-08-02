5 Bedroom Home in Racine - $990,000

LIVE THE LIFE YOU IMAGINED in this prestigious lakeside home. Dramatic foyer flanked by DR & LR. Spacious great room with GFP & wet bar graces sunny eating area & butler's pantry. Gourmet KIT offers high-end SS appliances and waterfall granite island. Private main floor office with fireplace. Full & half baths on the main level. First floor laundry. Two staircases leads to UL BR's & second floor laundry. Wonderful master en suite boasts a gas fireplace, large WIC, dbl vanity soaking tub & shower. Upper bonus room with a multitude of uses. Sprawling LL rec rm offers additional bedroom and a & full BA with stairs to the garage. Enjoy outdoor living on your private deck or gather around the stone patio firepit. Professionally landscaped with sprinkler system. Your new lifestyle is waiting!