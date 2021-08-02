LIVE THE LIFE YOU IMAGINED in this prestigious lakeside home. Dramatic foyer flanked by DR & LR. Spacious great room with GFP & wet bar graces sunny eating area & butler's pantry. Gourmet KIT offers high-end SS appliances and waterfall granite island. Private main floor office with fireplace. Full & half baths on the main level. First floor laundry. Two staircases leads to UL BR's & second floor laundry. Wonderful master en suite boasts a gas fireplace, large WIC, dbl vanity soaking tub & shower. Upper bonus room with a multitude of uses. Sprawling LL rec rm offers additional bedroom and a & full BA with stairs to the garage. Enjoy outdoor living on your private deck or gather around the stone patio firepit. Professionally landscaped with sprinkler system. Your new lifestyle is waiting!
5 Bedroom Home in Racine - $990,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly shot at multiple homes and cars, one of which had four children in it at the time.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sold both cocaine and heroin and robbed a buyer after a failed drug deal.
RACINE — Patrick Prabhu, co-owner of Travelodge by Wyndham Water’s Edge Hotel, has his eyes set on making his hotel the No. 1 destination spot…
RACINE — Two people are facing charges after allegedly being found with cocaine, marijuana and MDMA in their car.
Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the city's public health administrator, is following updated guidance from the CDC to start wearing masks again in indoor areas of substantial or high transmission of COVID-19.
An idea that began as a Facebook discussion topic — allowing ATVs and golf carts on the streets in Union Grove — has caught the attention of village officials, who are considering passing an ordinance to make it happen.
RACINE — Beginning Sept. 1, Racine Unified School District students will be back in the classroom full time, with a masks-optional and a virtu…
CALEDONIA — As Wednesday’s scheduled public information meeting about the possibility of a youth detention facility in Caledonia approaches, l…
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly pointed a gun at a man and his kids.
RACINE — There is an estimated $60,000 in damage, but no injuries, after a residential fire on Yout Street on Saturday morning, the Racine Fir…