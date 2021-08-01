As you drive down the brick paved road to approach this exquisite historical Italianate Mansion you'll instantly feel that this is home! Located in Racine's historical district, this home is on the National Registry & has been given recognition for its preservation. The labor of love has been completed by the current owner & will make you wonder if it's a modern replica. The detail of this 1874 beauty left no detail undone. Upon entering through the ornate doors your breathe will be stolen by the 12 ft ceilings & eloquently decorated reception hall that gives way to the 3 main living spaces. A beautifully embellished curved staircase leading to the large bedrooms (5) above. The chef's kitchen, bathrooms (4.5) central air & garage are among the modern secrets in this acclaimed Victorian.
5 Bedroom Home in Racine - $495,000
