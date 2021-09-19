5 Bedroom Home in Racine - $374,900

Amazing architecture in this historic Prairie-style home w/ 3 floors of beautifully preserved woodwork. Ornate natural wood throughout, w/ 5 bdrms, 3.5 baths & nearly 3300 sq ft of living space. The home was originally built for the Walker family (of Walker Manufacturing) and the craftsman finishes are impressive! Main level features welcoming foyer, kitchen, formal dining rm, large living rm w/ fireplace & 3-season rm/dinette. The 2nd level has a spacious master bdrm w/ attached sitting rm and en suite bath, 2nd & 3rd bdrms & full bath. The wide staircase to the 3rd level leads to the 4th & 5th bdrms w/ a full bath & ample storage space. Other features include central air, 2 car garage, fenced yard and a beautiful wood and stucco exterior. Excellent location, just steps to the lake!