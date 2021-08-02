Fabulous 5 BR, 3BA, Queen Anne Victorian Historic home located in the heart of Racine's historic district on a quiet brick, tree-lined street. Beautiful woodwork and original features are abundant including the beautiful staircase and bench in the hallway, original pocket door for the parlor with built-in bookcases, and leaded glass doors leading into the generous open concept living room & formal dining room with built-in hutch. The updated kitchen features TONS of storage, ceiling high cabinets, granite counter and a breakfast nook. This home offers a fantastic 3rd floor featuring a 5th bedroom and flex room for great office space, game room or more! The beautiful front and back porches are perfect for entertaining, and the fenced in backyard provides private space to enjoy the outdoors.
5 Bedroom Home in Racine - $294,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly shot at multiple homes and cars, one of which had four children in it at the time.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sold both cocaine and heroin and robbed a buyer after a failed drug deal.
RACINE — Patrick Prabhu, co-owner of Travelodge by Wyndham Water’s Edge Hotel, has his eyes set on making his hotel the No. 1 destination spot…
RACINE — Two people are facing charges after allegedly being found with cocaine, marijuana and MDMA in their car.
Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the city's public health administrator, is following updated guidance from the CDC to start wearing masks again in indoor areas of substantial or high transmission of COVID-19.
An idea that began as a Facebook discussion topic — allowing ATVs and golf carts on the streets in Union Grove — has caught the attention of village officials, who are considering passing an ordinance to make it happen.
RACINE — Beginning Sept. 1, Racine Unified School District students will be back in the classroom full time, with a masks-optional and a virtu…
CALEDONIA — As Wednesday’s scheduled public information meeting about the possibility of a youth detention facility in Caledonia approaches, l…
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly pointed a gun at a man and his kids.
RACINE — There is an estimated $60,000 in damage, but no injuries, after a residential fire on Yout Street on Saturday morning, the Racine Fir…