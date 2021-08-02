5 Bedroom Home in Racine - $294,900

Fabulous 5 BR, 3BA, Queen Anne Victorian Historic home located in the heart of Racine's historic district on a quiet brick, tree-lined street. Beautiful woodwork and original features are abundant including the beautiful staircase and bench in the hallway, original pocket door for the parlor with built-in bookcases, and leaded glass doors leading into the generous open concept living room & formal dining room with built-in hutch. The updated kitchen features TONS of storage, ceiling high cabinets, granite counter and a breakfast nook. This home offers a fantastic 3rd floor featuring a 5th bedroom and flex room for great office space, game room or more! The beautiful front and back porches are perfect for entertaining, and the fenced in backyard provides private space to enjoy the outdoors.