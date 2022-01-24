5 Bedroom Home in Racine - $200,000

Charming FIVE bedroom, yes, 5 bedrooms! This beautiful brick Cape Cod has 2 bedrooms on the main floor with a full bath along with 3 bedrooms upstairs with a 1/2 bath. One bedroom could easily be converted back to a true master suite with a second floor balcony. New tear off roof on house in 2020. New carpet upstairs 2020. Updated vinyl windows. New attic insulation. New A/C in 2020. Enjoy this summer laying out in the sun on the balcony or relax in the shade on the covered patio. 1,844 sq ft of ABOVE grade square footage gives you ample space to stretch out. There is an older finished basement that could easily be brought back to life with a little paint and creativity. Fenced back yard, raised garden beds, 1 car garage & private driveway. What more do you need? Come meet your new home!