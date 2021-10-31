5 Bedroom Home in Racine - $160,000

If you see a cute, creamy yellow exterior bungalow on Kinzie Ave, you found it! A charming front porch welcomes you to your humble abode. The open living & dining room greets you with large windows, natural woodwork, crown moldings. Lush hardwood floors give this home the warm feeling you are looking for. Enjoy a full dining area and large kitchen w/ lots of cabinets. This home boasts 5 bedrooms (2 lower and 3 upper) or 4 bedrooms and a family room on the 2nd floor. Fully fenced in backyard and 1 car garage completes the charm and beauty of this welcoming home.