5 Bedroom Home in Racine - $1,960,000

LAKE MICHIGAN MASTERPIECE w/9100+ s.f. w/captivating LAKE VIEWS from virtually every rm. You'll find impeccable credentials, exquisite details & tasteful improvements in this 5BR, 6BA LAKE home. Features incl. 6 gas FPs, gourmet chef's kitchen, heated floors, a temperature/humidity controlled wine room w/reclaimed wooden doors from Spanish Monastery & so much more.Master suite w/FP, his/hers private w/marble floors & onyx ctops & private W/I closets. Kitchen has butlers pantry, multiple refrigerators, wolf range, dbl ovens, 4 dishwashers, warming drawers & a huge prep island - you can cook for 2 or 200. Over 2000 s.f of outdoor entertainment space - an infinity pool & spa, covered loggia w/grill & fireplace & electronic screens & shutters, patio & 120' of private beach - TRUE LUXURY

