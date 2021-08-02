5 Bedroom Home in Pleasant Prairie - $307,500

Here it is!! The perfect house for a large or multi-generational family. This house boasts 4+BDR's, 3 full baths, AND 3 kitchens, one on each level! It is situated on a generous corner lot with plenty of privacy for you to enjoy the yard, gardens and numerous fruit trees on the property. There is also a large covered deck attached for those rainy or hot days to BBQ and entertain the family or guests. An extra large garage with additonal attached shed and newer concrete parking area complete this perfect home for your family.