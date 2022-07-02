FABULOUS HOME SITTING ON 8 ACRES IN MOUNT PLEASANT! THIS IS TRULY A SPECIAL ONE! Newer construction built by JOSEPH SCOTT HOMES in 2016. ALL the bells and whistles are here. 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bath, aprox 4500 sq ft... BREATHTAKING hickory wood floors throughout most of the main living area. The rooms are airy and spacious with lots of natural light. GORGEOUS main kitchen with island. Gas fireplace,FANTASTIC mother in law suite with a kitchen, family room, laundry and its own separate heated attached garage! Lower level with full size windows has a third living area with an additional kitchen ,bedroom and bathroom. HUGE pole barn put up last year! This one is one of a kind. Perhaps I see an inground pool in your future? Plenty of room for that and all your toys! GIFFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT :)
5 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $975,000
