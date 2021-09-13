5 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $729,900

Rare opportunity for rural living conveniently located in Mount Pleasant, WI. 3 acres of wooded land with endless options for exquisite outdoor living. Aggregate circular driveway with pristine landscaping. 3 tier stamped concrete patios partially covered with gorgeous cedar planked overhang. Interior finished with all top of the line EVERYTHING- corner sawn oak floors, radiant heat, zoned HVAC, custom cherry kitchen cabinets, custom maple cabinetry throughout, two double convection ovens, 48inch refrigerator, travertine tile throughout. It just doesn't end. Master suite on main floor with stunning master bath and sitting area. 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs with 2 full bathrooms and a laundry room. Basement offers full kitchen, wet bar, sunken theater room, full bath and extra living room.