This one owner mid-century modern sprawling ranch home comes to market for the first time. Built in 1960, it is truly a MCM work of art. It features 5+ bedrooms & 2 full & 2 half baths in 3,443 sq. ft., located on a bluff of a ravine that overlooks Colonial Park sitting on nearly 1 stunning acre blending w/ nature & gorgeous views. Inviting entry opens to spacious LR w/ vaulted wood ceiling, brick FP & built-ins. Gorgeous screened-in porch overlooks the picturesque, serene, private backyard & patio. Lower-level walk-out showcases your private oasis. LL office/den can be used as a 6th BD. Lower-level family room w/fireplace & wet bar is a fabulous entertaining space. Vaulted ceilings and built-ins in most rooms. Don't miss the chance to call this home your own! Move right in & enjoy!