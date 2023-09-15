This executive home is a stunning example of a craftsman-style Ranch. All who enter will appreciate the spacious & open floor plan, enhanced by floor-to-ceiling windows that bring in natural light & showcase your views. The kitchen is the center of the home, featuring cherry cabinets & granite countertops which create a refined atmosphere and add character & charm. The fireplace in the master suite creates a warm & inviting mood. Relax in your private screened porch & enjoy all parts of your day. The master bathroom is a luxurious escape, with a chromotherapy tub that uses colored light therapy to enhance your well-being. A beautiful open staircase leads to the lower level, where you'll find a spacious rec room that can accommodate various activities & hobbies.