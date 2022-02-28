5 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $506,900

An impressive executive home in the Jamestown subdivision. This spectacular home was built by a contractor that applied quality details for his personal living enjoyment. The home has 5 spacious bedrooms plus a main floor mother-in-law/nanny or caregiver suite with its own separate entrance and full bathroom. A grand Great Room with soaring fireplace wall flanked by floor to ceiling windows to enjoy the outdoor beauty. The details of the house are exquisite and include 6-panel doors, African Hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a spacious Master Bedroom, dual closets and nicely appointed bathroom. Plenty of elbow room with upper level bonus room plus 1,700 square feet of finished space in the lower level. Easy access to greater Milwaukee/Chicago area.