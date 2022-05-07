 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $464,900

Wow! 5BR 2 full BA & 2 half BA like new construction home. Get all the benefits of a new home plus a finished basement, deck, landscaping, concrete work, fence, and no waiting! Main floor features 5th BR or office/flexroom w/french doors, spacious great room with FP, large dining area, and mudroom w/storage. Fantastic kitchen space with plenty of storage, granite, ss appliances, and island. Second floor MBR has two WICs, tray ceiling, large en suite with walk in shower and dual vanity. 3 large bedrooms, laundry room, and family bath round out the second floor. Finished basement with daylight windows, built-ins, beverage area, rec room and tons of entertaining space. Fully fenced backyard with deck is perfect for the upcoming summer. Mins to I94, shopping and more. Don't miss out!

