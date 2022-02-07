5 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $359,900

This beautiful one-owner colonial styled home is nestled on a large and private wooded lot, located in a quiet and prestigious area of fine homes. Quality built by Barr, it offers almost 2600 sq. ft. with a great floor plan and very spacious rooms. A welcoming foyer with gorgeous brick flooring leads you to the kitchen and dinette with newer oak floors, quartz c-tops, huge panty, tons of cabinets. Pegged oak floor in the family room with natural FP flanked by built-ins. LR, formal DR and 5th BR complete the main floor. A graceful staircase takes you to the 2nd floor with 4 large bedrooms, including the huge main bedroom with ensuite bath and WI closet. The basement is wide open and waiting for your finishing touches. Bring your decorating ideas and make this lovely property your own!