5 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $347,000

The Holidays are almost here and if you act now, you could be ready for friends and family this holiday season. This fine custom quality built 5BR , 2BA home in the Gifford school district. Enjoy the natural fireplace that is surrounding by built-in bookshelves. Well equipped kit Enjoy the beautiful view of the well landscaped yard with natural fencing. With a large patio for relaxing. You may catch a glimpse of a deer. A Great home in a desired area.

Burlington's newest cop takes the oath of office — and then quits five days later
Local News

Burlington's newest cop takes the oath of office — and then quits five days later

A police officer hired by the City of Burlington has resigned from his $55,000-a-year position just five days after taking the oath of office.

And no one seems to know why.

But it could be an example of what one official calls "pick-pocketing," which occurs when a police department hires away another department's newest officers as soon as they are trained and ready to hit the streets.

