5 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $340,000

The Holidays are almost here and if you act now, you could be ready for friends and family this holiday season. This fine custom quality built 5BR , 2BA home in the Gifford school district. Enjoy the natural fireplace that is surrounding by built-in bookshelves. Well equipped kit Enjoy the beautiful view of the well landscaped yard with natural fencing. With a large patio for relaxing. You may catch a glimpse of a deer. A Great home in a desired area.