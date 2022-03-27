Large 5 bedroom farm house w/ a cottage on almost an acre! The 5 bedroom main home includes a large kitchen, formal dining, 2 full baths and a must see 4 season room. Don't be discouraged from the curb appeal, the inside looks great. Currently tenant occupied on a month to month lease. The main property also includes a storage shed, a detached 2 car garage. The cottage, located behind the neighboring home, will be sided before closing. Recently refreshed, this cozy cottage has 2 bedrooms, kitchen, bath & quaint living space nestled above a 2 car garage.Ideal for investors or owners looking to have help with your payment without sharing a home. Cash would be ideal, conventional financing could be okay, home will not qualify for FHA or VA.
5 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $250,000
