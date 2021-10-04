5 Bedroom Home in Milwaukee - $324,900

5 BR 2 BA move in ready Bay View home with lots of updates! Updated windows throughout. New roof in and gutters in 21'. Large gourmet kitchen features granite counters, ss appliances, tile backsplash, double oven, and large island. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Bright and spacious great room off of front entry and large formal DR make for perfect entertaining spaces. Flex space with French doors could be used as a den or office. Second floor features 5BRs and full BA. Large front and rear porches and upper balcony. 1st floor laundry. Great location close to all that Bay View has to offer. Home has a fascinating heritage. Don't miss out on this one!