5 BR 2 BA move in ready Bay View home with lots of updates! Updated windows throughout. New roof in and gutters in 21'. Large gourmet kitchen features granite counters, ss appliances, tile backsplash, double oven, and large island. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Bright and spacious great room off of front entry and large formal DR make for perfect entertaining spaces. Flex space with French doors could be used as a den or office. Second floor features 5BRs and full BA. Large front and rear porches and upper balcony. 1st floor laundry. Great location close to all that Bay View has to offer. Home has a fascinating heritage. Don't miss out on this one!
5 Bedroom Home in Milwaukee - $314,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
15 years ago, two best friends wanted to open a restaurant. They finally did it last month in Racine
"We wanted to bring something good to this side of town," said Crystal Zaehler, who co-owns Pair of Aces Sports Bar and Grill on State Street with Marco Arteaga. "A great environment for people to come in to relax and honestly, be a home away from home."
A "warning shot" fired by Joshua Ziminski, of Caledonia, the defense is arguing, would have made Kyle Rittenhouse feel more like he was under attack — aiding the defense's claims that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he killed Joseph Rosenbaum, who is identified as an "associate" of the Ziminskis.
A Racine teenager has been accused of having child pornography on his phone. He allegedly claimed he found a SD card at Monument Square and used it to transfer files containing the images from his phone to his computer.
That amount of weed is likely worth more than $30,000. The two charged are a 19-year-old male and 36-year-old female. The teenager said they are able to sell a pound of marijuana every 2-3 weeks.
Racine Lutheran High School continues to battle racism in its halls as students have been accused of sharing offensive, racist content on social media, including something called the "George Floyd challenge."
Journal Times editorial: Racine teachers' union needs new leadership after disturbing segregation post
Last month, two Racine Unified middle school girls’ basketball teams won championships in their divisions. That is an awesome accomplishment f…
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sent multiple threatening messages and stalked his probation agent.
CALEDONIA — Nearby residents who had vocally and passionately opposed a proposed Dollar General at 4949 Erie St. had a joyful and celebratory …
How Aaron Rodgers went from 'immunized' to unvaccinated and out of Packers' game against Kansas City
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received a "homeopathic treatment" in the summer, according to NFL Network. The league did not consider him vaccinated.
The headline last week read: “Three in drug bust received PPP loans.”