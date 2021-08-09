5 Bedroom Home in Franklin - $349,000

Longtime family home available in a perfect location . Minutes from schools, shopping, parks, police/fire,health care services , church's etc. This 5 bdrm 3 full bath home has 21 total rooms ( including basement) with 2 high eff furnaces, updated electrical, central A/C, newer roof, windows, entry door,landscaping and more. The home's outside was just completely painted along with all new aluminum window trim. Choose from either family room and relax in front of your natural fireplace or bay window. Outside deck area is huge with a three season room overlooking a park like back yard. A extra out building allows for lots of storage space. Lots of room to play with a private wooded lot. Location is awesome. $2500 credit to buyer . Home warranty included. Seller is a wis lic realtor