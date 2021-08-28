5 Bedroom Home in Franklin - $319,000

Longtime family home available in a perfect location . Minutes from schools, shopping, parks, police/fire,health care services , church's etc. This 5 bdrm 3 full bath home has many upgrades including 2 high eff furnaces, updated electrical, central A/C, newer roof, windows, entry door,landscaping and more. The home's outside was just completely painted along with all new aluminum window trim. Choose from either family room and relax in front of your natural fireplace or bay window. Outside deck area is huge with a three season room overlooking a private wooded back yard. A extra out building allows for lots of storage space. Lots of room to play inside or out Location is awesome . Home warranty included. Seller is a wis lic realtor. Home to the west being torn down and new home built.