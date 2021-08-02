5 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $709,900

Motivated seller. Only retirement brings this beautiful 5 BR 3.5 BA estate like property on 5.1 AC in Caledonia. Privately tucked away yet minutes to Oak Creek, MKE and airport. Marble entry leads to the ultimate home for family and entertainment. Large kitchen with island, SS appliances, & spacious dinette. FR with stunning brick FP opens to kitchen. French doors lead to LR with views of your pond. Formal DR for entertaining. Large office. Bamboo floors throughout main level. Upper level has 4 bedrooms all with WIC and full BA. Huge master suite with WIC, spacious bath, and additional flex space that could easily be used a nursery, office, private retreat, and more. Beautiful grounds feature private pond, open space, and woods. Connected to Caledonia horse trails. Private drive, by apt on