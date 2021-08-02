Motivated seller. Only retirement brings this beautiful 5 BR 3.5 BA estate like property on 5.1 AC in Caledonia. Privately tucked away yet minutes to Oak Creek, MKE and airport. Marble entry leads to the ultimate home for family and entertainment. Large kitchen with island, SS appliances, & spacious dinette. FR with stunning brick FP opens to kitchen. French doors lead to LR with views of your pond. Formal DR for entertaining. Large office. Bamboo floors throughout main level. Upper level has 4 bedrooms all with WIC and full BA. Huge master suite with WIC, spacious bath, and additional flex space that could easily be used a nursery, office, private retreat, and more. Beautiful grounds feature private pond, open space, and woods. Connected to Caledonia horse trails. Private drive, by apt on
5 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $709,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly shot at multiple homes and cars, one of which had four children in it at the time.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sold both cocaine and heroin and robbed a buyer after a failed drug deal.
RACINE — Patrick Prabhu, co-owner of Travelodge by Wyndham Water’s Edge Hotel, has his eyes set on making his hotel the No. 1 destination spot…
RACINE — Two people are facing charges after allegedly being found with cocaine, marijuana and MDMA in their car.
Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the city's public health administrator, is following updated guidance from the CDC to start wearing masks again in indoor areas of substantial or high transmission of COVID-19.
An idea that began as a Facebook discussion topic — allowing ATVs and golf carts on the streets in Union Grove — has caught the attention of village officials, who are considering passing an ordinance to make it happen.
RACINE — Beginning Sept. 1, Racine Unified School District students will be back in the classroom full time, with a masks-optional and a virtu…
CALEDONIA — As Wednesday’s scheduled public information meeting about the possibility of a youth detention facility in Caledonia approaches, l…
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly pointed a gun at a man and his kids.
RACINE — There is an estimated $60,000 in damage, but no injuries, after a residential fire on Yout Street on Saturday morning, the Racine Fir…