Motivated seller. Only retirement brings this beautiful 5 BR 3.5 BA estate like property on 5.1 AC in Caledonia. Privately tucked away yet minutes to Oak Creek, MKE and airport. Marble entry leads to the ultimate home for family and entertainment. Large kitchen with island, SS appliances, & spacious dinette. FR with stunning brick FP opens to kitchen. French doors lead to LR with views of your pond. Formal DR for entertaining. Large office. Bamboo floors throughout main level. Upper level has 4 bedrooms all with WIC and full BA. Huge master suite with WIC, spacious bath, and additional flex space that could easily be used a nursery, office, private retreat, and more. Beautiful grounds feature private pond, open space, and woods. Connected to Caledonia horse trails. Private drive, by apt on
5 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $674,900
A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.
Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
LAKE DELTON — One person received non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting at Kalahari Resort early Sunday, according to a news release from Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman.
Two recently released sex offenders, released in July and August, now reside in Racine, the Racine Police Department announced Monday.
After more than 15 years of victory laps, Victory Lane Car Wash is closing to make way for a new Panera Bread
After almost two decades of business, Monday was the last time customers were able to visit Victory Lane Car Wash, which was sold in part of a larger deal to develop a relocating Panera Bread on Washington Avenue.
RACINE — A convicted felon allegedly tried to buy a gun from a sporting good store and lied about his criminal record.
As TID No. 5 was created to facilitate Foxconn and the manufacturers that could move in nearby, Mount Pleasant's planned TID No. 6 is to have a stronger focus on housing.
RACINE — Anaelise Meiner, who went missing on Aug. 6, was found safe Saturday afternoon according to the Racine Police Department.
CALEDONIA — An elementary-school custodian was allegedly selling between 10 and 30 pounds of marijuana and had more than 6 pounds of it at his home.
Consultants were expected to report on the cost of rebuilding the dam at Echo Lake in Burlington. Instead, they are reporting that the dam cannot be salvaged and improved as needed to meet state flood-protection standards.
Innovation centers for lease: Foxconn seeking tenants for 2 Downtown Racine properties, 1 in Eau Claire
Foxconn is looking to lease the two properties it owns in Racine’s downtown. One of the other Wisconsin buildings Foxconn had said it would be turning into an "innovation center" is also up for lease.