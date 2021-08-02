5 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $674,000

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! Prepare to be impressed with this Gorgeous All Brick 5 BR, 5 Bath Executive Home in highly sought after Gifford Farms. Perfect for families & guests! So quiet & serene, it is easy to see why those relocating here find this subdivision a ''breath of fresh air''! Close to everything with easy access to I-94, Chicago, MKE, train station, Foxconn, Multiple Hospitals, Clinics Etc. Parents love the GIFFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT! Amenities: Surprisingly Open Floorplan; 3 FP's; 2 Story Foyer, Crystal Chandeliers; Library; Formal DR; 2 Great Rms, Volume Ceilings throughout entire 1st Flr; 1st Flr Master BR w/ensuite Marble Bath & Glass Shower; 2nd Master BR w/Full Bath Upstairs; by Kids; Kitch w/SS Appliances, Granite & Large Breakfast Bar; Walk-Out Basement & Bonus Room w/Skylites