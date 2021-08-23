5 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $375,000

Very nice 5 bedroom, or 3 bedroom & 2 home offices makes this the place to call home, you decide. In the age of working from home, space is what you need, a finished lower level w/private finished office. Lots of options w/this wonderful home. Incredible master suite, w/dual sinks, whirlpool bath, walk-in shower, walk-in closet & cathedral ceiling. Large kitchen w/great southern exposure w/stainless appliances, pantry, dinette w/patio door to brick patio & dining room right of kitchen. Cozy up to a wood burning fireplace in the family room, or entertain in large living room w/big bay front window. Cover front porch and large wide driveway for basketball court or 3rd & 4th car or boat/camper. Very private backyard & home sit on .312 acres. 2,580 sq. ft. above grade per tax records.