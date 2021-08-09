5 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $375,000

AWESOME COLONIAL LOCATED JUST A FEW BLOCKS FROM LAKE MICHIGAN, THE BEAUTIFUL LIGHTHOUSE, SHOOPS GOLF COURSE AND WIND POINT PARK WITH A BIERGARTEN AT TIMES FOR SOCIALIZING IN THE SUMMERTIME! Features: 5 bedrooms (one on the main) and 3 full bathrooms. Nearly 2600 square feet above grade sitting on a half acre lot. Some tile floors, and some beautiful hardwood in there. Lots of cabinetry in the kitchen with granite tops and stainless appliances. It is just very very nice. Lots of pride of ownership. Home warranty included!!