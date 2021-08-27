5 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $1,890,000

STUNNING LAKE MICHIGAN HOME! Come see this magnificent custom select cedar and Lannon stone home designed by architect Bruce Jackson and constructed by Barenz Builders. This elegant home sits on 1 acre with over 210 feet of protected shoreline including a private courtyard and wood burning oven. From the dramatic 2-story glass entryway enjoy lake views and exquisite custom design features such as a sweeping staircase with wrought iron railings topped by a French chandelier, chiseled Negev limestone with reclaimed flagstone corners and Birdseye maple flooring, beautiful maple columns, cabinetry and moldings, limestone fireplaces, just to name a few. Come for your private tour of this gorgeous 5 bedroom, 5 bath, 4 fireplaces, luxury home on the beach where no detail was overlooked!