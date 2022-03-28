 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $1,200,000

  Updated
Enchanting Estate on almost 3 acres just steps from Lake Michigan. Renowned architect Jane Kerwin built this Brick Masterpiece using Breathtaking Crown Molding, Glistening Heated Cherry Flrs, Columns & a Romantic English Country Architectural Design w/Balconies that silhouettes against a backdrop of it's own Private Greenery! Listen to the oh-so-sweet Songbirds! 1 acre is Fenced for Dogs & Kids! Amenities: Sweeping Staircase; Volume Ceilings; Transom Windows; Formal & Informal Rms; Wolf Appliances & Sub Zero Fridge/Freezer; ''Wall Street-Like'' Cherry Office w/Marble FP; Screened Florida Rm; Veranda; 1st Flr Master Suite w/walkout to Outdoor Living Rm; Luxury Marble Bath w/Soaking Tub & Glass Steam Shower; Workout Rm w/Wet Bar; LL Game Rm w/Bath; Infrared Sauna & In-Ground Sprinkler Systm!

