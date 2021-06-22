4th Fest of Greater Racine block party is July 3

RACINE — 4th Fest of Greater Racine Inc. is throwing its annual block party and the community is invited.
The kickoff to Independence Day celebrations is scheduled to be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 3, on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.
This is a family-friendly event where attendees can listen to Shades of Funk while enjoying beverages and food from MM&E BBQ and 4th Fest street corn. There will also be a few raffles and games for attendees to enjoy.
This annual event is a fundraiser for 4th Fest of Greater Racine with proceeds going towards the parade and fireworks.
