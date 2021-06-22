 Skip to main content
4th Fest of Greater Racine block party is July 3
4th Fest of Greater Racine block party is July 3

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
RACINE — 4th Fest of Greater Racine Inc. is throwing its annual block party and the community is invited.

The kickoff to Independence Day celebrations is scheduled to be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 3, on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.

This is a family-friendly event where attendees can listen to Shades of Funk while enjoying beverages and food from MM&E BBQ and 4th Fest street corn. There will also be a few raffles and games for attendees to enjoy.

This annual event is a fundraiser for 4th Fest of Greater Racine with proceeds going towards the parade and fireworks.

