49ers' Williams signs for $138.1 million

The San Francisco 49ers locked up their biggest potential free agent for the long term by agreeing to give star left tackle Trent Williams the richest contract ever for an offensive lineman.

Williams’ agents at Elite Loyalty Sports say the deal agreed to early Wednesday will pay Williams $138.1 million over the next six years, surpassing the $138 million deal David Bakhtiari got from Green Bay during last season. Williams also will get the biggest signing bonus ever for an offensive lineman at $30.1 million, as well as $55.1 million guaranteed.

The Niners finalized the deal just hours before Williams could have left to sign with another team at the start of the new league year.

The contract is a staggering reward for Williams, who sat out the entire 2019 season in Washington over a dispute with the front office before reviving his career in San Francisco.

He showed a few signs of rust early but quickly got back to his usual form and earned his eighth Pro Bowl selection. Williams was graded as the top left tackle by Pro Football Focus and is now being paid that way as well.