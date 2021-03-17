49ers' Williams signs for $138.1 million

The San Francisco 49ers locked up their biggest potential free agent for the long term by agreeing to give star left tackle Trent Williams the richest contract ever for an offensive lineman.
Williams’ agents at Elite Loyalty Sports say the deal agreed to early Wednesday will pay Williams $138.1 million over the next six years, surpassing the $138 million deal David Bakhtiari got from Green Bay during last season. Williams also will get the biggest signing bonus ever for an offensive lineman at $30.1 million, as well as $55.1 million guaranteed.
The Niners finalized the deal just hours before Williams could have left to sign with another team at the start of the new league year.
The contract is a staggering reward for Williams, who sat out the entire 2019 season in Washington over a dispute with the front office before reviving his career in San Francisco.
He showed a few signs of rust early but quickly got back to his usual form and earned his eighth Pro Bowl selection. Williams was graded as the top left tackle by Pro Football Focus and is now being paid that way as well.
The 49ers had a disappointing 2020, winning just six games following a trip to the Super Bowl the previous season. But they pinned many of the troubles to injuries that sidelined quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and other key players like tight end George Kittle and edge rusher Nick Bosa for large portions of the season.
• Washington dipped into the free agent pool and spent significant money to fill a void at cornerback.
The team reached an agreement to sign William Jackson to a contract worth $42 million over three years with $26 million guaranteed.
Jackson replaces Ronald Darby, who left to join the Denver Broncos. The 28-year-old Jackson joins Washington after four seasons with the Bengals, during which he had three interceptions in 59 games, including 48 starts.
• The Patriots have agreed to sign free agent center Ted Karras to a one-year, $4 million contract, reuniting him with the franchise where he began his NFL career, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The person spoke under the condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a physical and has not been announced. NFL Network was first to report the agreement.
Karras previously spent four seasons in New England after being drafted by the Patriots in 2016, winning two Super Bowl rings as a utility offensive lineman and backup center to David Andrews. He also stepped into the starting role in 2019 when Andrews was on injured reserve with blood clots in his lungs.
Karras signed with Miami following the 2019 season and started all 16 games for the Dolphins in 2020.
Basketball
Former NBA player Shawn Bradley disclosed Wednesday that he was paralyzed two months ago when he was struck from behind by a vehicle while riding a bike near his Utah home.
The statement issued through the Dallas Mavericks on behalf of the 48-year-old Bradley was the first public acknowledgement of the incident involving the second overall pick in the 1993 draft by Philadelphia.
The 7-foot-6 Bradley was riding his bike about a block from his home in St. George, Utah, on Jan. 20, when he was struck, causing a traumatic spinal cord injury, the statement said. Bradley has been hospitalized since the accident, undergoing neck fusion surgery and rehabilitation.
College hockey
Blake McLaughlin scored twice and added two assists as No. 4 Minnesota held on for a 6-4 victory against the Wisconsin men's hockey team Tuesday in the Big Ten championship game in South Bend, Ind.
Roman Ahcan scored twice for UW.
The Badgers won the Big Ten regular-season championship by .002 over Minnesota in winning percentage.
The Badgers find out their NCAA Tournament fate in the selection show at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.